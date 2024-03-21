The latest data update from the United States shows that the country’s natural gas storage has seen a significant increase with a 7 billion expansion. This marks a positive development after the previous indicator had shown a decrease of 9 billion. The most recent update on March 21, 2024, indicates a turnaround in the natural gas storage trend. This new information will likely have an impact on the energy sector and could influence market prices and trading activities related to natural gas. Investors and industry experts will be closely monitoring these changes to assess the implications on the broader economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com