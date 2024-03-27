The latest data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on March 27, 2024, shows a slight decrease in the weekly refinery utilization rates in the United States. The current utilization rate has dropped to 0.9%, down from the previous rate of 1%. This week-over-week comparison indicates a small decline in the use of refineries in the country.The EIA Weekly Refinery Utilization Rates are crucial indicators of the energy sector’s performance and are closely monitored by industry experts and investors. While a marginal decrease may not have an immediate significant impact, it is essential to keep track of these trends as they could potentially affect fuel prices and overall market dynamics. Observers will be keenly watching future reports to assess any potential shifts in refinery utilization rates and their broader implications on the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com