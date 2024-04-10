In the latest economic update, the United States has experienced a positive growth trend in distillate fuel production. The most recent data shows a production increase of 0.033 million barrels compared to the previous decrease of 0.208 million barrels. This shift indicates a notable resurgence in the production of distillate fuels in the country. With the data being updated on 10 April 2024, investors and analysts will be keen to monitor how this uptrend in production will impact the energy market and overall economic landscape in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
