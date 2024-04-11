The latest data released on April 11, 2024, reveals a decrease in the Producer Price Index (PPI) excluding Food, Energy, and Transport in the United States for March 2024. The indicator, which measures the average changes in selling prices received by domestic producers for their output, dropped to 0.2% in March from 0.4% in February 2024.The Month-over-Month comparison shows a slight decline in the PPI ex. Food, Energy, and Transport, indicating a moderation in price pressures within the production sector. Economists will be closely monitoring these trends to assess the potential impact on inflation and overall economic conditions in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com