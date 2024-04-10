The United States has experienced a significant surge in crude oil imports, with the latest data showing an increase to 1.13 million barrels. This marks a substantial rise compared to the previous indicator, which stood at 0.075 million barrels. The data, last updated on 10 April 2024, indicates a notable uptick in the country’s reliance on imported crude oil.The surge in crude oil imports in the United States can have wide-reaching implications for the country’s economy and global energy markets. Increased imports may impact domestic oil prices, supply chains, and overall energy security. Analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the potential effects on various sectors and industries both within the United States and internationally.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com