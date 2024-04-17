In February 2024, the United States experienced a significant increase in its overall net capital flow, with the indicator reaching 51.6 billion. This surge marks a notable turnaround from January 2024 when the indicator had halted at -30.8 billion. The data, updated on 17 April 2024, underscores a positive shift in the capital flow landscape for the country, indicating a boost in investor sentiment and capital inflows. The rise in net capital flow suggests growing confidence in the U.S. economy and presents opportunities for further investment and economic growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com