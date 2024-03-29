According to the latest data released on 29 March 2024, personal spending in the United States experienced a significant surge in February 2024. The indicator for personal spending reached 0.8% in February, marking a notable increase from the previous month’s 0.2%. The month-over-month comparison highlights the positive trend in consumer behavior, showcasing a strong willingness to spend among Americans.This uptick in personal spending could have positive implications for the US economy, as consumer spending plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth. With a rise in personal spending, businesses across various sectors may benefit from increased demand for goods and services. Economists and policymakers will likely closely monitor these trends to gauge the overall health of the economy and assess the need for any potential adjustments in monetary policies to support continued growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com