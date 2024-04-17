The latest data released on April 17, 2024, indicates a significant increase in the TIC Net Long-Term Transactions including Swaps for the United States in February 2024. The indicator surged to 71.5B, a substantial rise from the previous reading of 14B in January 2024.This surge in long-term transactions, which include swaps, points towards a positive sentiment and increased investor confidence in the US market. The data reflects a growing interest from foreign investors in long-term assets in the United States, indicating a favorable outlook on the country’s economic prospects.The rise in TIC Net Long-Term Transactions is a promising sign for the US economy, as it suggests that international investors are increasingly turning towards long-term investments in the country, which could support economic growth and stability in the months to come.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com