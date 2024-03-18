United States Steel Corp. has announced its earnings guidance for the first quarter, which is predicted to fall short of analysts’ estimates. The company projects its earnings, barring specific exclusions, to range between $0.80 and $0.84 per share.In contrast to this, an average of six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters anticipate the company’s earnings to be around $0.89 per share. It’s worth noting that such estimates usually dismiss any extraordinary or non-recurring items.United States Steel Corp. is forecasting a net profit of $160 million, as well as adjusted earnings of approximately $205 million. The firm expects its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) to reach $365 million, whereas it anticipates an adjusted EBITDA of $425 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com