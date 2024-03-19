The latest data on the United States’ Treasury International Capital (TIC) Net Long-Term Transactions, which include swaps, reveals a significant decline in January 2024 compared to the previous month. The indicator dropped from 158.6 billion in December 2023 to 36.1 billion in January 2024, marking a sharp 77% decrease. This substantial downturn may raise concerns about the outlook for the US economy and its attractiveness to foreign investors and capital flows.The data was updated on March 19, 2024, highlighting the recent shift in long-term investment trends impacting the country. Analysts will likely closely monitor future reports to assess whether this decline in TIC Net Long-Term Transactions represents a temporary fluctuation or a more sustained trend with broader implications for the US financial markets and global economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com