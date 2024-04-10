In the latest economic update, the United States saw a positive shift in wholesale inventories during the month of February. According to recent data released on April 10, 2024, wholesale inventories in the country increased by 0.5% for the month, marking a turnaround from the previous indicator which had shown a decrease of 0.3% in the same period.The month-over-month comparison reveals a notable improvement in the inventory levels, indicating potential growth in the economy’s supply chain. This rise in wholesale inventories can have ripple effects on various sectors, reflecting increased production and potentially higher consumer demand. The data suggests a positive momentum in the economic landscape, providing insights into the evolving market trends and business activities in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com