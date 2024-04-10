In the latest data released on April 10, 2024, it has been reported that wholesale trade sales in the United States saw a significant increase of 2.3% in February 2024. This growth comes after a decline of 1.7% in January 2024. The comparison, done on a month-over-month basis, indicates a positive trend in the wholesale trade sector.The rise in wholesale trade sales is a positive indicator for the US economy, suggesting increased commercial activities and demand for goods at the wholesale level. This uptick in sales could be attributed to various factors such as improving consumer confidence, stable economic conditions, and overall market growth.Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the overall economic performance and to assess any potential impact on future market trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com