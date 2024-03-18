UnitedHealth Group Inc., a prominent health insurance firm, announced on Monday the resumption of its subsidiary Change Healthcare’s medical claims preparation software. They hope this move will aid their clients and healthcare providers, who have been detrimentally affected by a recent cyberattack.To provide financial assistance to those affected, UnitedHealth has funnelled over $2 billion into various initiatives. Yet, despite these efforts, the company’s stock has experienced a slight dip of 0.28 percent, bringing its share price down to $489.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com