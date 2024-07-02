The latest data released on July 2, 2024, indicates an upswing in the U.S. Redbook Retail Sales Index, with the current indicator reaching 5.8%. This marks an increase from the previous indicator, which stood at 5.3%.The Redbook Index measures the same-store sales growth across the United States, comparing the specified month’s figures to the same month in the previous year. The previous indicator was a reflection of the change in May sales figures, compared to May 2023.This rise in the index suggests bolstering consumer confidence and potentially strengthens prospects for U.S. retail businesses. With year-over-year sales climbing, the retail sector overall may experience bolstered revenues as the economy navigates the second half of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com