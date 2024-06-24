United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has announced its agreement to divest its Coyote Logistics division to RXO Inc. for a sum of $1.025 billion.According to UPS, this strategic move will allow the company to concentrate more on its primary operations.Headquartered in Chicago, Coyote Logistics is a leading global third-party logistics (3PL) provider, collaborating with 100,000 network carriers and managing 10,000 loads each day.The transaction is anticipated to be finalized by the year’s end.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com