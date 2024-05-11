The latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a significant increase in speculative net positions for Nasdaq 100 futures. The previous indicator, which had previously settled at 2.8K, has now surged to 4.4K as of the latest update on May 10, 2024. This uptick in speculative net positions suggests a growing interest among traders in Nasdaq 100 futures, indicating possible market optimism or expectations for future price movements. Investors and analysts will likely monitor these developments closely to assess the potential impact on the broader financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com