Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) reported an increase in its first-quarter profit compared to the same period last year, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations.The company posted a net income of $61.76 million, or $0.65 per share, up from $52.82 million, or $0.56 per share, in the prior year’s first quarter.On an adjusted basis, excluding certain items, the company achieved earnings of $65.49 million or $0.69 per share for the period.This result outperformed analysts’ average expectation of $0.52 per share, as per Thomson Reuters’ compiled estimates, which typically exclude special items.Urban Outfitters’ revenue for the quarter saw an 8.1% increase, reaching $1.20 billion compared to $1.11 billion in the previous year.Key financial figures (GAAP):- Earnings (Q1): $61.76 million vs. $52.82 million last year- Earnings Per Share (EPS) (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.56 last year- Revenue (Q1): $1.20 billion vs. $1.11 billion last yearThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com