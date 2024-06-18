UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering, consisting of 5 million ordinary shares set at $17.50 each. Additionally, to certain investors, in place of ordinary shares, the company will issue pre-funded warrants to purchase 1.14 million ordinary shares at a price of $17.499 per warrant (aligning with the public offering price minus a $0.001 exercise price per warrant).The company anticipates gross proceeds of approximately $107.5 million from this offering, prior to deductions for underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses.Furthermore, UroGen has provided the underwriters with a 30-day option to acquire up to an additional 921,428 ordinary shares at the public offering price, deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.The offering’s closure is anticipated on June 20, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com