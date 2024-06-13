UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) announced on Thursday that its Phase 3 Envision trial for UGN-102, designed to treat bladder cancer patients, yielded a 12-month duration of response (DOR) of 82.3 percent.”UGN-102 has shown a robust clinical efficacy across various trials. These latest results, featuring a 79.6 percent complete response rate at three months and an 82.3 percent DOR at 12 months, bolster its potential to become the first FDA-approved non-surgical treatment for LG-IR-NMIBC,” stated Liz Barrett, President and CEO of UroGen.The company also noted the occurrence of certain adverse events during the trial, including dysuria, hematuria, urinary tract infection, pollakiuria, fatigue, and urinary retention among participants.As of now, UroGen’s stock is trading at $18.65 on the Nasdaq, marking a significant increase of 46.48 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com