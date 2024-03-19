The latest data on the US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock indicates a decrease of 1.519 million barrels, compared to the previous indicator which had dropped by 5.521 million barrels. The information was updated on March 19, 2024, showing a decline in oil stockpiles. This data is crucial for analyzing the supply and demand dynamics in the oil market, influencing oil prices and impacting various sectors of the global economy. Investors and analysts closely follow these stock reports to assess market trends and make informed decisions regarding their investments in the energy sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com