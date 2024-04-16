The latest data on building permits in the United States shows a decline of 4.3% in March 2024 compared to the previous month, according to the most recent update on 16 April 2024. This decrease reverses the positive trend seen previously, where the indicator had risen by 2.4%. The Month-over-Month comparison highlights the significant shift in the construction sector within just one month.This decline in building permits can have various implications for the real estate and construction industries. It may indicate a slowdown in construction activity, which could be influenced by factors such as rising material costs, labor shortages, or changing market conditions. Observing future data trends will provide more insights into the trajectory of the housing market and the broader economy in the coming months. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess the potential impact on the overall economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com