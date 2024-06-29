As of June 28, 2024, the CFTC Silver speculative net positions have shown a notable increase, reaching 56.0K compared to the prior level of 51.9K. This rise in the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s data indicates a growing bullish sentiment among market participants regarding silver.Analysts suggest that this uptick in speculative positions may be driven by several factors, including recent economic uncertainties and potential disruptions in the supply chain. Investors appear to be seeking the safe-haven appeal of silver, amidst fluctuating inflation rates and geopolitical tensions.This growing confidence in silver could signal further upward momentum in the commodity’s price, as traders continue to position themselves advantageously in response to the evolving economic landscape. Market observers will be watching closely to see if this trend continues in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com