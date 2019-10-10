Analysts at TD Securities note that following China’s increased purchases of US agricultural goods, US tariff delays and President Trump noting that a deal “could happen sooner than you think”, hopes of progress during a fresh round of trade talks between senior US and Chinese officials in Washington were growing. Key Quotes “While the incentive for both […] The post US-China trade in focus – TD Securities appeared first on Forex Crunch.
