According to the latest report released by the Conference Board, consumer confidence in the United States dipped in April 2024. The Consumer Confidence Index fell to 97.0, down from 103.1 in March 2024. This decrease indicates a shift in consumer sentiment and suggests potential concerns about the economic outlook among US households. The updated data was published on April 30, 2024, highlighting the most recent trends in consumer confidence levels in the country. As consumer confidence plays a significant role in driving economic growth and consumer spending, analysts will closely monitor future developments to assess the impact on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com