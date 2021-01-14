Economists expect a marginal decline in US consumer confidence in January. Covid’s ongoing rage, the slow vaccine rollout, and stimulus hiccups could result in a disappointment. The data is due just 90 minutes after retail sales statistics for December could paint a gloomy picture. If the approval of vaccines cannot cheer consumers, what can? After […] The post US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Expectations look rich, dollar could receive a (second) blow appeared first on Forex Crunch.
