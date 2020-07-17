The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index for July is projected to remain stable. US COVID-19 cases picked up only in mid-June and recent data has been unable to capture the shift. Investors seemed to shrug off June’s retail sales figures and are likely to react to this figure. The last publication of the week […] The post US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Finally an update on coronavirus resurgence damage, S&P 500 on alert appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story