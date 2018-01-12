The US was expected to report a rise of 0.2% m/m and 2.1% in headline CPI. More importantly, core CPI carried expectations for a gain of 0.2% m/m and 1.7% y/y. Retail sales were predicted to rise 0.4% and so were core retail sales and the control group, the core of the core. — more […] The post US core CPI beats with 1.8% – good enough for the dollar? Not necessarily appeared first on Forex Crunch.
