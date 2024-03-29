The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index in the United States showed a slight decrease to 0.3% in February 2024, down from 0.5% in January 2024. The Core PCE Price Index is a key measure of inflation that excludes the volatile food and energy components. This indicator is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve as it reflects underlying inflation trends.The data, updated on 29th March 2024, indicates a month-over-month comparison. This means that the current indicator of 0.3% reflects the change in February compared to January 2024. The slight decrease in the Core PCE Price Index suggests that inflationary pressures might be easing slightly. Economists and policymakers will continue to watch these figures closely to determine the future course of monetary policy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com