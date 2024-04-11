The latest data on the Core Producer Price Index (PPI) in the United States for March 2024 has shown a notable increase compared to the previous month. In February 2024, the indicator stood at 2%, but in March 2024, it rose to 2.4%. This uptick suggests a growing trend in the prices received by domestic producers for their goods and services, indicating potential inflationary pressures in the economy.The comparison period provided for the Core PPI is Year-over-Year, which means the current 2.4% reading in March 2024 is compared to the same month a year ago. This data was updated on April 11, 2024, highlighting the latest economic developments in the country. Analysts and investors will closely monitor these inflation metrics to assess the overall health of the economy and potential future actions by the Federal Reserve to manage inflation levels.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com