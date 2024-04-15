In a positive turn of events for the United States economy, the core retail sales data for March 2024 showed a significant increase. The indicator rose to 1.1%, marking a substantial improvement from the previous month’s 0.3%. The comparison, which is month-over-month, reveals a strong performance in the retail sector despite ongoing economic uncertainties.The latest data update on April 15, 2024, highlighted this impressive growth in core retail sales. Consumers seem to have increased their spending, contributing to the boost in the retail sector. This uptick in retail sales could signify a growing confidence among consumers and potentially lead to a broader economic recovery. Stay tuned for further updates on the evolving economic landscape in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com