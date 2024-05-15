14 May 2024 — According to the latest data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), the United States’ crude oil inventory has experienced a significant decrease. The stock levels, which were previously at a surplus of 0.509 million barrels, have now plunged dramatically by 3.104 million barrels.This notable decline in crude oil stock could have wide-reaching implications for the energy market and economic conditions in the United States. It’s worth noting that substantial changes in crude oil inventories can lead to fluctuations in oil prices, impacting everything from gasoline prices to heating costs for consumers.As the market absorbs this new information, all eyes will be on subsequent reports and indicators to understand the broader impact on energy supply and economic stability in the upcoming months. Financial analysts and industry stakeholders will closely monitor these changes to gauge their potential effects on both national and global energy markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com