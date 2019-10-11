Analysts at CIBC, point out that the US Dollar on a wide perspective, measured by different indexes is stronger than prior peaks over the last five years, helping to slow exports and manufacturing. Key Quotes: “The slump in the ISM last week was accompanied by headlines that the trade war was hurting the US manufacturing […] The post US : Dollar’s strength also a danger to manufacturing – CIBC appeared first on Forex Crunch.
