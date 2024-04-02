In February 2024, the United States experienced a slight decline in durable goods excluding defense, with the indicator dropping to 2.1% from the previous month’s level of 2.2%. This data, which was reported on 02 April 2024, shows a decrease in the manufacturing sector’s output. The month-over-month comparison indicates a small downturn in production, highlighting potential challenges in the economy. While the decrease is not significant, it underscores the need for monitoring economic conditions closely to address any emerging trends or issues that may impact growth in the future. Investors and analysts will be keeping a close eye on upcoming reports to assess the trajectory of the US manufacturing industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com