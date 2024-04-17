In the latest data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on April 17, 2024, refinery crude runs in the United States have shown an increase of 0.131 million barrels compared to the previous recorded indicator of -0.115 million barrels. This Week-over-Week comparison indicates a positive trend in refinery operations as the current week’s performance has improved.Refinery crude runs are a crucial measure of the amount of crude oil processed by refineries to produce petroleum products. The rise in crude runs suggests an uptick in refining activity, which can have implications for energy markets and supply chains. Investors and analysts keep a close eye on such indicators to gauge the health of the oil industry and overall economic activity in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com