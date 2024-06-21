The housing market in the United States showed a slight downturn in May 2024, with existing home sales edging down to 4.11 million units, according to the latest data released on June 21, 2024. This marks a decrease from April’s figures, which culminated at 4.14 million units.This downward trend reflects ongoing challenges in the housing sector, including high interest rates and limited housing inventory. While the dip may seem marginal, it underscores a broader stabilization in the market, following months of fluctuating sales numbers.Despite the slight decline, experts remain cautiously optimistic about the long-term prospects of the U.S. housing market. Factors such as economic stability, wage growth, and evolving buyer preferences are poised to play significant roles in shaping future home sales trends. Market participants will be closely watching upcoming economic indicators and policy decisions that could impact the housing market in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com