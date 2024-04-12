The latest data on the US Export Price Index for March 2024 has been released, showing a slight decrease. The previous indicator, which was at 0.7% in February 2024, dropped to 0.3% in March 2024. This Month-over-Month comparison indicates a decrease in the change of export prices. The data was updated on 12 April 2024, revealing this shift in the US export market.This news comes during a time of fluctuations in global trade dynamics, with various factors influencing export prices. Analysts will be closely monitoring how this dip in export prices could impact the overall economy and trade relations. Stay tuned for further updates and insights on the US export market as more data becomes available.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com