The latest data on US factory orders excluding transportation for the month of February 2024 has been released. According to the recent report updated on 02 April 2024, the indicator showed a significant increase of 1.1% compared to the previous month. This positive growth comes after a decline of -0.6% in January 2024.The month-over-month comparison indicates a turnaround in factory orders, showcasing a rebound in manufacturing activity within the United States. The rise in orders could signify increased demand for goods produced by US manufacturers, pointing towards potential economic expansion and job creation in the coming months.Investors and economists are closely monitoring these trends in factory orders as they provide valuable insights into the overall health of the US economy and its potential for growth. With this latest uptick in manufacturing activity, there is optimism for a strengthening economic outlook for the country.