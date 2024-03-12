The latest data released by the United States Treasury Department reveals that the federal budget balance for the month of February 2024 has significantly worsened compared to the previous month. The budget deficit expanded to a staggering $296 billion in February, marking a substantial increase from the $22 billion deficit recorded in January 2024.This widening deficit comes amidst various economic challenges facing the nation, including rising inflation, geopolitical uncertainties, and increased government spending. The substantial increase in the budget shortfall highlights the strain on the government’s finances and underscores the need for fiscal reform and measures to address the growing deficit.The updated figures serve as a crucial indicator of the country’s economic health and will likely fuel discussions and debates on fiscal policy and government spending in the coming months.}The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com