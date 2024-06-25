U.S. housing prices experienced a smaller-than-anticipated rise in April, following a period of stagnation in March, according to the latest data from the Federal Housing Financing Agency (FHFA), released on Tuesday.The seasonally adjusted house price index edged up by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month, which fell short of economists’ predictions of a 0.3 percent increase. Furthermore, the previously reported 0.1 percent rise for March was revised down to flat, indicating no change.On an annual basis, house prices surged by 6.3 percent in April, significantly outpacing the 3.1 percent year-on-year increase recorded in April of the previous year.”U.S. house prices continued to rise in April,” commented Anju Vajja, Deputy Director for FHFA’s Division of Research and Statistics. “However, the appreciation rate slowed due to a slight uptick in mortgage rates and housing inventory.”Vajja also noted that the housing market is beginning to exhibit signs of stabilization.The FHFA reported that seasonally adjusted monthly price variations ranged from a decline of 0.2 percent in the West South Central and Middle Atlantic divisions to an increase of 1.4 percent in the East South Central division. Over the 12-month period, all regions experienced positive growth, with changes spanning from 3.0 percent in the West South Central division to 8.5 percent in the New England and Middle Atlantic divisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com