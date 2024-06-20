The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta released a survey on Thursday revealing that U.S. business inflation expectations, both in the short term and long term, remained stable in June.Firms’ projections for inflation one year ahead held at 2.3 percent, while their expectations for inflation over the next five to ten years remained fixed at 2.8 percent.The survey also indicated that businesses’ evaluations of sales levels and profit margins, in comparison to normal conditions, showed no significant changes. Similarly, the year-on-year unit cost growth stayed relatively consistent at 2.8 percent.In a separate announcement, the Atlanta Fed adjusted its second-quarter economic growth forecast using its GDPNow model. The estimate was revised to 3.0 percent from the previous 3.1 percent, influenced by the housing starts data released earlier that day.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com