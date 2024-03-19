In a remarkable surge, US foreign buying of Treasury bonds doubled in January 2024 compared to the previous month. According to data updated on March 19, 2024, the indicator jumped from 33.8 billion in December 2023 to 67.8 billion in January 2024. This significant increase showcases heightened international confidence in US government securities, considered a safe haven for many investors during uncertain times. The surge in foreign buying not only signals confidence in the US economy and financial stability but also indicates the attractiveness of T-bonds as a reliable investment option for global entities amidst ongoing market fluctuations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com