In February 2024, the United States witnessed a significant surge in foreign buying of Treasury bonds, with the indicator reaching 88.8 billion. This marks a considerable increase from the previous month's figure of 46.3 billion in January 2024. The data, reflecting the growing interest of foreign investors in US government securities, was updated on 17 April 2024.The rise in foreign buying of T-bonds indicates confidence in the stability and attractiveness of US Treasury securities among global investors. As the world's largest economy, the United States continues to be a preferred destination for foreign investment, with Treasury bonds being a key component of many countries' reserve portfolios. The increase in foreign buying is a positive sign for the US financial markets and reflects international confidence in the country's economic outlook.