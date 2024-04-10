In the latest update on US gasoline inventories, data released on April 10, 2024, showed a notable shift in the figures. The previous indicator had seen a significant decrease of -4.256 million barrels, indicating a reduction in gasoline stockpiles. However, the most recent data revealed a unique turn of events with gasoline inventories increasing by 0.715 million barrels. This unexpected uptick hints at potential shifts in demand or supply dynamics within the US energy market. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data releases to gauge the trajectory of gasoline inventories and their potential impact on energy prices and market stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com