The US economy leaped by an annualized rate of 33.1% in the third quarter of 2020. The output is roughly 3% below pre-pandemic levels. Investors are worried about the impact of coronavirus in the fourth quarter. The best quarter in history – following the worst one. Gross Domestic Product jumped by an annualized rate of […] The post US GDP Analysis: No V-shaped recovery despite 33.1% leap, covid looms over markets appeared first on Forex Crunch.

