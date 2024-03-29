The United States saw its goods trade balance widen in February 2024, with the deficit increasing from -90.2 billion in January 2024 to -91.84 billion. The latest data update on March 29, 2024, reflects this change. This indicates a deteriorating trade balance for the country in the goods sector for the specified period. The widening trade deficit may have implications for the US economy and its trade relations with other countries, highlighting the importance of monitoring trade balances for economic stability and growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com