The U.S. Government has directed federal employees to update their Pixel devices by July 4 or cease using the product, according to Forbes.This announcement follows Google’s disclosure of a serious firmware vulnerability in the Android operating system. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) warned that this flaw could potentially expose devices to “limited, targeted exploitation.”The government’s advisory, listed in the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), stated: “Android Pixel contains an unspecified vulnerability in the firmware that allows for privilege escalation.”GrapheneOS, an Android-based operating system, tweeted, “CVE-2024-32896, marked as actively exploited in the wild in the June 2024 Pixel Update Bulletin, is part two of the fix for CVE-2024-29748 vulnerability.”The organization emphasized that this vulnerability affects not just Pixel devices, but all Android devices.Nevertheless, GrapheneOS confirmed that the issue has been addressed in Pixel devices with the June update. For other Android devices, the resolution will come with the Android 15 update.”If users do not update to Android 15, they will likely miss the fix, as it has not been backported,” the firm stated.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com