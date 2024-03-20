In a recent development concerning the United States economy, the interest rate projection for the first year of 2024 has shown a decrease. The indicator, which stood at 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023, has now dropped to 3.9% as of the first quarter of 2024. This news comes as a significant update within the world of finance, indicating a shift in the monetary policies of the country. The latest data on this change was officially updated on 20th March 2024, paving the way for potential impacts on various sectors and markets both domestically and internationally. Economists and analysts are closely monitoring these developments to assess the potential implications and adjustments required in response to the updated interest rate projection.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com