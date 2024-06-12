The interest rate projection for the United States has seen a marginal rise in the second quarter of 2024. According to updated data from June 12, 2024, the current indicator has reached 2.8%. This marks a slight increase from the previous quarter’s rate of 2.6%, as recorded in the first quarter of 2024.This upward adjustment in the interest rate projection suggests the Federal Reserve is cautiously optimistic about economic growth and is taking steps to manage inflationary pressures. Financial experts will be closely watching for any further adjustments that may provide additional insights into the central bank’s monetary policy direction.As stakeholders digest this updated information, market reactions may vary, but the incremental rise indicates steady confidence in the resilience of the U.S. economy. The ongoing adjustments serve as a critical barometer for investors and policymakers alike as they navigate the dynamic financial landscape of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com