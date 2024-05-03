In the latest economic update from the United States, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity indicator for April 2024 showed a decrease to 50.9 from the previous reading of 57.4 in March 2024. This unexpected drop indicates a slowdown in the country’s service sector during the period. The data, updated on 3rd May 2024, suggests a potential shift in business activity within non-manufacturing industries, which could have implications for the overall economic outlook. Analysts and investors will be closely monitoring future reports to assess the trajectory of the service sector in the US and its impact on the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com