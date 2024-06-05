In a notable rebound, the U.S. service sector expanded in May following a contraction in April, which marked the first decline since December 2022, according to data released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Wednesday.The ISM Services PMI rose to 53.8 in May from 49.4 in April, with figures above 50 signifying growth in the sector. This increase surpassed economists’ expectations, which had predicted a rise to 50.8. The services PMI achieved its highest level since reaching 54.1 in August 2023.### Economist Insights**Capital Economics:** Olivia Cross, a North America economist, noted that the ISM data suggests an annualized GDP growth of around 1 percent, albeit recent ISM indices have not been reliable indicators of activity data. She remarked, “Despite the figures’ positive tone, the press release highlighted concerns about the upcoming election, higher interest rates, and slower economic activity.”**FHN Financial:** Economic analyst Mark Streiber emphasized that gains in production and new orders indicate both current and future strength. He cautioned against over-interpreting survey responses but noted that mentions of stabilization and downward pressure from interest rates indicate effective impacts of monetary policy on economic activity.**Oxford Economics:** US economist Matthew Martin highlighted that, while other data such as the ISM manufacturing index point to a slowing economic momentum, the services index signals a recovery from weaker growth in Q1. Martin indicated that persistent inflation and high interest rates pose significant challenges but predicted that inflation will moderate, allowing the Fed to cut interest rates by September. This, coupled with continued consumer spending growth, should bolster the services sector.Martin also mentioned that the moderation in employment growth, as shown in the ISM and April JOLTS reports, suggests a better balance between labor market demand and supply. “This should translate into slower wage growth, a development welcomed by the Fed,” he added.**ING:** Chief International Economist James Knightley advised looking at a two-month average to assess the situation, describing the service sector growth as solid but slowing. He observed, “With employment contracting for four consecutive months, businesses seem cautious about the future.”Knightley pointed out that ISM business surveys indicate weaker growth compared to official GDP numbers and suggested that the ongoing employment contraction signals a cooling labor market, as reflected in the softer-than-expected ADP employment numbers. He further noted, “This perhaps suggests the surge in business activity seen in May might not be sustainable, reinforcing the need to consider an average of April and May data.”Knightley concluded by forecasting a reduction in price pressures over the coming months, driven by lower oil prices translating into reduced fuel costs.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com